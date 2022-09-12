Harris Associates L P Purchases 137,796 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,871,088 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,796 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in eBay were worth $278,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of eBay by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,288,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 108.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.89. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

