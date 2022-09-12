Harris Associates L P Raises Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Harris Associates L P lifted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,434 shares during the period. APA makes up about 1.1% of Harris Associates L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harris Associates L P owned approximately 5.77% of APA worth $806,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,168,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in APA by 565.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 164,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,139,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on APA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.