Harvest Management LLC Buys 3,700 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Harvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for 8.5% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cerner by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERN remained flat at $94.92 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerner Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

