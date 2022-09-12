Harvest Management LLC Buys New Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 1,799.8% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 5,999,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683,695 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $66,977,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,426 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares during the period. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGNA shares. StockNews.com upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Huber Research raised TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of TGNA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.99. 42,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,351. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.17%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

