Harvest Volatility Management LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 0.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Booking by 66.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 162.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 250.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded up $42.43 on Monday, reaching $2,023.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,295. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,669.34 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,898.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,050.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,552.20.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

