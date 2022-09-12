Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 12,759 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.1% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMD traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.90. 984,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,420,039. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $135.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $95.41.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

