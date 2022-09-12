Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 146 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.8% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $407,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 97.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $528.01. The company had a trading volume of 23,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $213.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.91 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $518.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.68.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.