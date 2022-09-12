Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 1,597 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 80,496.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 870,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after buying an additional 869,360 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 363,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,356,000 after buying an additional 73,075 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $2,581,029.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,511,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $2,581,029.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,511,651. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,541.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 577,700 shares of company stock worth $63,596,140. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

