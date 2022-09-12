Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 149.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.42. The stock had a trading volume of 79,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,603,632. The company has a market capitalization of $337.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.16.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.