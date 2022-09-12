Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of XEL traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.