Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,681 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Splunk by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 320,910 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $535,507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,933,575 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,349,000 after purchasing an additional 156,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,675. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

