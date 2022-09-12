Harvest Volatility Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,557 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 172,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 207,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 0.6 %

INTC traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $31.66. 540,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,005,371. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.