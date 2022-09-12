Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 93 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after buying an additional 279,193 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $4.90 on Monday, hitting $445.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,815. The company has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.43.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.