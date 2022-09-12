HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 500,000 bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bleuacacia Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLEU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. bleuacacia ltd has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

bleuacacia Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

