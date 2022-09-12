HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 5,269 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

