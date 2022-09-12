HBK Investments L P Cuts Position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS)

HBK Investments L P lessened its holdings in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 2.02% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DMYS. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the fourth quarter worth $5,309,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,964,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Stock Performance

NYSE:DMYS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

