HBK Investments L P Increases Position in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA)

HBK Investments L P increased its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $322,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $504,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCAA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,510. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

