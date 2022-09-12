HBK Investments L P Invests $3.48 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 1.50% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFFS. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter worth approximately $3,476,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,278,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII stock remained flat at $9.98 during midday trading on Monday. 7,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,384. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

