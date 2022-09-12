HBK Investments L P Invests $4.49 Million in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000. HBK Investments L P owned 10.44% of APx Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

APx Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APXI remained flat at $10.08 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,583. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.