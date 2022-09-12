HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.3% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.25. 40,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

