HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,968,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,920,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $868,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $426,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZING traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,713. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

