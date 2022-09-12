HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $10,926,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $18,084,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

TPG Trading Down 0.1 %

TPG Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ TPG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.73. 7,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $35.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

About TPG

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

