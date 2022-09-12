HBK Investments L P Purchases 250,000 Shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA)

HBK Investments L P grew its holdings in Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 1.94% of Spindletop Health Acquisition worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHCA traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.04. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,447. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Company Profile

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

