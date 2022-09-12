HBK Investments L P Reduces Stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

HBK Investments L P reduced its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.10% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 41.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth $148,000. 23.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSNY shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 2.6 %

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

NASDAQ:PSNY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,483. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

