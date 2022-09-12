HBK Investments L P Sells 49,400 Shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

HBK Investments L P trimmed its position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,400 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,679,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 896.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE JWSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.92. 20,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,175. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

About Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

