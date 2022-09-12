Head to Head Comparison: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) versus Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -68.93% -7.81% -7.16% Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.18% -5.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares GigaMedia and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GigaMedia and Cyxtera Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyxtera Technologies 0 1 7 0 2.88

Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 154.43%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigaMedia and Cyxtera Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $5.49 million 2.92 -$3.42 million ($0.36) -4.03 Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 1.48 -$257.90 million ($1.22) -4.78

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GigaMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats GigaMedia on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

