Head-To-Head Contrast: Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) & Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Adtalem Global Education and Nerdy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adtalem Global Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.02%. Nerdy has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 90.01%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Adtalem Global Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

75.3% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of Nerdy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Nerdy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education $1.39 billion 1.28 $317.70 million $6.46 6.09 Nerdy $140.66 million 3.50 -$27.33 million ($0.17) -18.06

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adtalem Global Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Adtalem Global Education and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education 21.97% 12.38% 4.92% Nerdy -7.34% -52.87% -22.89%

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Nerdy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University. The Walden segment offers online certificates, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees, including nursing, education, counseling, business, psychology, public health, social work and human services, public administration and public policy, and criminal justice. This segment also operates Walden University. The Medical and Veterinary segment provides degree and non-degree programs in the medical and veterinary postsecondary education industry. This segment operates American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

