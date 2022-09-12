Head to Head Contrast: Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) & GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Givaudan has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Givaudan and GN Store Nord A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Givaudan $7.31 billion 4.08 $898.26 million N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S $2.51 billion 1.64 $279.38 million $6.49 13.90

Dividends

Givaudan has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S.

Givaudan pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Givaudan and GN Store Nord A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Givaudan 4 3 1 0 1.63 GN Store Nord A/S 0 3 3 0 2.50

GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus price target of $284.00, suggesting a potential upside of 214.86%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GN Store Nord A/S is more favorable than Givaudan.

Profitability

This table compares Givaudan and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Givaudan N/A N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S 11.13% 29.56% 9.27%

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Givaudan on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products. The Taste & Wellbeing division provides beverages, such as carbonated soft drinks, juices, bottled waters, ready-to-drink products, alcoholic beverages, hot drinks, and others; dairy and cheese products, including dairy drinks, yoghurt, ice cream, chilled desserts, cream cheese, and spreads; snacks comprising rice crackers and cassava chips; savory and nutraceutical products; and biscuits, crackers, and cereals, as well as confectionery products, such as chewing gums, chocolates, and sweets. It operates in Switzerland, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1796 and is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

