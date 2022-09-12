Head-To-Head Review: OLO (NYSE:OLO) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) and Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of OLO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of OLO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OLO and Rimini Street, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 2 2 0 2.50 Rimini Street 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

OLO presently has a consensus price target of $13.40, suggesting a potential upside of 60.67%. Rimini Street has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 78.81%. Given Rimini Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than OLO.

This table compares OLO and Rimini Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -22.06% -3.99% -3.62% Rimini Street 19.08% -96.56% 26.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OLO and Rimini Street’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $149.37 million 8.88 -$42.27 million ($0.23) -36.26 Rimini Street $374.43 million 1.16 $75.22 million $0.72 6.86

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than OLO. OLO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

OLO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rimini Street has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rimini Street beats OLO on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems. The company also provides Customer Engagement solution, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing and sentiment solutions that enables restaurants to collect, analyze, and act on guest data; Front-of-House solution, which enables restaurants to streamline the queue orders from multiple sales channels; and Payment solution, a payment platform that offers fraud prevention that results in enhanced authorization rates for valid transactions. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

