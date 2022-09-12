Helix (HLIX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Helix (HLIX) traded up 28% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Helix has a total market cap of $4,470.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000146 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Helix

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 40,224,253 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

