Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Holdings Raised by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Heritage Financial makes up 2.5% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $9,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 24.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $27.07. 3,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,402. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

