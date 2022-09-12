Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,432.65) to €1,185.00 ($1,209.18) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,356.60.

Shares of HESAY opened at $131.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $124.76. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

