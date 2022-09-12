HG Vora Capital Management LLC Acquires 250,000 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Rush Street Interactive makes up 1.3% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.73% of Rush Street Interactive worth $43,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,645,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 2,386,255 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 287.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel W. Yih bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,759 shares in the company, valued at $418,760.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,798,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,045,374.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Yih acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,760.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,061 shares of company stock worth $2,183,266. 58.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI remained flat at $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. 8,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.95. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

