HG Vora Capital Management LLC Acquires 750,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 4.0% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Caesars Entertainment worth $135,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,802,000 after acquiring an additional 290,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after acquiring an additional 343,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,454. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

