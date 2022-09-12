HG Vora Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Ryder System makes up approximately 10.0% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Ryder System worth $337,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 59.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

R stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.45. 7,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,435. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

