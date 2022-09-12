HG Vora Capital Management LLC Has $107.59 Million Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the quarter. Bally’s accounts for about 3.2% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned about 6.44% of Bally’s worth $107,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Bally’s by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BALY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.34. 4,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,199. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 20,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $447,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

