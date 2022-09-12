HG Vora Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. First American Financial makes up 20.8% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First American Financial worth $703,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in First American Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Truist Financial reduced their price target on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,622. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

