HGI Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 2.0% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 26.7% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 143,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $115.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,232,505. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $210.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $185.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

