HGI Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,163 Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,081. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.13.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $377.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

Signature Bank Company Profile



Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

