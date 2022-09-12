HGI Capital Management LLC Has $651,000 Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

HGI Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 38.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 55,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 14.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everi stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.48. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The company had revenue of $197.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Insider Activity at Everi

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,848 shares of company stock valued at $613,536. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

