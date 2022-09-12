HGI Capital Management LLC Has $8.23 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

HGI Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 2.5% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after buying an additional 101,576 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Airbnb by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 244,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after buying an additional 150,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,755. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.68.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 577,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,596,140. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

