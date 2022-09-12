HGI Capital Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

HGI Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,548 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $5,892,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $2,589,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,260.8% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,563,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 750,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $166,859,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

NASDAQ META traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.92. The company had a trading volume of 355,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,188,811. The company has a market capitalization of $451.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.81. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $381.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

