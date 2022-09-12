HGI Capital Management LLC Takes $10.61 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,606,000. Federal Realty Investment Trust makes up 3.3% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Federal Realty Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,339. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

