Hhlr Advisors LTD. Buys Shares of 130,000 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of Futu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Futu by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after buying an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Futu by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,060,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,514,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Futu by 357.3% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at $26,699,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,417. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $222.59 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

FUTU has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, CLSA upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.90.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

