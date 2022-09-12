Hhlr Advisors LTD. Has $13.88 Million Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 447,170 shares during the quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned 1.24% of ACM Research worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ACM Research by 982.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ACM Research to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $16.62. 2,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.56. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $900.49 million, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.