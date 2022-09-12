Hhlr Advisors LTD. Raises Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 147.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up about 4.2% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $199,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 920,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vipshop by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,857,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 64,431 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Vipshop Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 83,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.37. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.