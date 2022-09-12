Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Invests $28.88 Million in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,825,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,879,000. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust makes up approximately 3.7% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.94 per share, with a total value of 79,032.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,513,851 shares in the company, valued at 52,496,933.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 5,290 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 14.94 per share, for a total transaction of 79,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,513,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately 52,496,933.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James D. Dondero acquired 33,312 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.54 per share, for a total transaction of 517,668.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,580,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 55,646,595.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 38,888 shares of company stock worth $602,132 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:NXDT traded down 0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 15.65. 703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.61. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 12.80 and a 52 week high of 17.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

