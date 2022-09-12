Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Invests $39,000 in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACW)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thrive Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $43,000.

Thrive Acquisition Stock Down 33.3 %

Shares of THACW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.10. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,431. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09.

