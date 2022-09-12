Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Invests $9.97 Million in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 390,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,968,000. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.59. 3,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,388. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

