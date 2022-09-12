Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

McLaren Technology Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.04. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,266. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Profile

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

